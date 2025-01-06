He’s been dubbed as a Quiet Beast by some, and a Gentle Giant by others. While being a man of few words, Timothy Bailey, Jr.’s presence in the bass chair on stage has provided a trusted foundation for many of the most respected names in the music industry.





The Kansas City native has accompanied or toured with the top artist in pop (Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels), R&B (Tyrese, Ruben Studdard), Soul (El Debarge, Lalah Hathaway), Rap (2 Chainz, DJ Quik), Gospel (Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton), Smooth Jazz (Dave Koz, Julian Vaughn) and Adult Contemporary (Deborah Cox, David Foster). In addition to playing some of the worlds most notable festivals, arenas and stadiums, Timothy has also appeared on many highly-revered television shows. From daytime talkshows like Ellen Degeneres and Wendy Williams to late night programs including both Tonight Shows with Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Saturday Night Live, and many Award shows including the American Music Awards, the Soultrain Awards, and the Radio Disney Music Awards.





As a session musician, Timothy’s playing has been featured on chart topping albums and songs with Jill Scott, Katherine McFee, All 4 One, Jordin Sparks, Frank Ocean, Gerald Albright, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Virtue, Leandria Johnson, Tamela Mann, Rahsaan Patterson and others. And after spending a great deal of time accompanying and producing other artist, His debut project “Levels,” released in 2023, was loved and adored by many worldwide. He’s currently working on a follow up that is slated to be released by the spring/summer of 2025.



