He’s been dubbed as a Quiet Beast by some, and a Gentle Giant by others. While being a man of few words, Timothy Bailey, Jr.’s presence in the bass chair on stage has provided a trusted foundation for many of the most respected names in the music industry.
The Kansas City native has accompanied or toured with the top artist in pop (Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels), R&B (Tyrese, Ruben Studdard), Soul (El Debarge, Lalah Hathaway), Rap (2 Chainz, DJ Quik), Gospel (Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton), Smooth Jazz (Dave Koz, Julian Vaughn) and Adult Contemporary (Deborah Cox, David Foster). In addition to playing some of the worlds most notable festivals, arenas and stadiums, Timothy has also appeared on many highly-revered television shows. From daytime talkshows like Ellen Degeneres and Wendy Williams to late night programs including both Tonight Shows with Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Saturday Night Live, and many Award shows including the American Music Awards, the Soultrain Awards, and the Radio Disney Music Awards.
As a session musician, Timothy’s playing has been featured on chart topping albums and songs with Jill Scott, Katherine McFee, All 4 One, Jordin Sparks, Frank Ocean, Gerald Albright, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Virtue, Leandria Johnson, Tamela Mann, Rahsaan Patterson and others. And after spending a great deal of time accompanying and producing other artist, His debut project “Levels,” released in 2023, was loved and adored by many worldwide. He’s currently working on a follow up that is slated to be released by the spring/summer of 2025.
From the first chord to the final note, this musical adventure is a blend of passion and discovery. Dive into a world of fresh sounds and stories, as we embark on this journey together. Introducing... Levels- Now Available-Let the music begin!
Elevate Your Musical Journey with Personalized Coaching from W. Timothy Bailey, Jr.
Founder of Bleeding Excellence, W. Timothy Bailey, Jr. is dedicated to helping musicians at every level refine their skills, unlock creativity, and develop a distinctive sound. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned artist, his personalized coaching will guide you toward greater confidence and artistry.
Explore the limitless possibilities of your musical expression and take your craft to the next level. Ready for a transformative journey? Let’s get started!
For more information or to book a consultation, click below…
Television Shows
Good Morning America
Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel
Soul Train Awards
Soulful Super Bowl Celebration
Saturday Night Live
The Arsenio Hall Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
The Wendy Williams Show
The Radio Disney Music Awards
The American Music Awards
Trailblazers Honors
VEVO Dscvr
Festivals
Capital Jazz Festival
Billboard Hot 100 Festival
Essence Music Festival
Catalina Island JazzTraxx Festival
Capital FM Summertime Ball
Wango Tango
iHeart Radio Music Festival
Tours
Basses
Keyboard/Synths
Amplifiers
Accessories
Software
Timothy Bailey - LACM Bass Performance Graduate
That Part Talk Show w/T.Bailey
Propellerhead Artist Drop: Tim Bailey
KCK native Timothy Bailey Jr touring with Ariana Grande
LACM Alumni Profile-Tim Bailey, Jr
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
Spaghettini’s Sunday Brunch has been a Southern California tradition for over two decades. Featuring live music, delicious food, and great g...
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
Features artists Tim Bailey Jr., Tracy Carter, Samir Moulay, TJ Wilkins, and Donald Hayes led by Wallace Walker III
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
Iceland • Norway • Netherlands
Dave Koz and Friends at Sea is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, featuring amazing ports of call and a one of a kind community of music lovers...
Iceland • Norway • Netherlands
Chapman University, 415 North Glassell Orange, CA 92866
Join us for an extraordinary event, chronicling the lives of African American artistic masters across choral, dance, band, and theater genre...
Chapman University, 415 North Glassell Orange, CA 92866
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
DW3 is Southern California’s Hottest, R&B, old school funk, dance & Latin band. They are widely known for their remarkable vocal abilities a...
Spaghettini, 3005 Old Ranch Parkway Seal Beach, CA 90740
Do you have questions, want to book a show, or collaborate on a new piece? Reach out, and let's make music happen.
